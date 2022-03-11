Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,781 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QIAGEN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 968,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 133.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

