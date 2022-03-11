Pendal Group Ltd Sells 10,215 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 882,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,289,227. The company has a market capitalization of $283.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.