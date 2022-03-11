People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $19.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.