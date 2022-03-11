Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. Perficient has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,024 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

