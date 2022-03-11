Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.