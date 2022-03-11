Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Petro Matad stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 11,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,058. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.