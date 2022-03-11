Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Petro Matad stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 11,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,058. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Petro Matad Company Profile (Get Rating)
