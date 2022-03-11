PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $1.58. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 60,043 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). PetVivo had a negative net margin of 5,480.00% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.
PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)
PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
