Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,289,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $283.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.