PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 161.9% in February

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of GHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,072. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
