PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 161.9% in February

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,072. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 793,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.