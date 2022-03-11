Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,018. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.