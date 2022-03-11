Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.