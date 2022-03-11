PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,870. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

