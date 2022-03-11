Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE MUR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.