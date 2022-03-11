Piper Sandler Weighs in on Paragon 28 Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NYSE:FNA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,541,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

