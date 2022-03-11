Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock remained flat at $$10.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

