Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF) Trading Down 15.6%

Playgon Games Inc. (OTC:PLGNF – Get Rating) was down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 233,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 74,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
About Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF)
Playgon Games Inc operates in the daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. The company offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. It also provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators to offer their customers iGaming software solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playgon Games (PLGNF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Playgon Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playgon Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.