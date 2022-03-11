Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF) Trading Down 15.6%

Playgon Games Inc. (OTC:PLGNF – Get Rating) was down 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 233,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 74,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

About Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF)

Playgon Games Inc operates in the daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. The company offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. It also provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators to offer their customers iGaming software solutions.

