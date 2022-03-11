Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Points International stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 6,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a PE ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

