PolkaBridge (PBR) Price Down 17.1% This Week

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $1.55 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PolkaBridge Profile

PolkaBridge was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 79,848,704 coins and its circulating supply is 43,848,704 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

PolkaBridge Coin Trading

