Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $1.15 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,495,320 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

