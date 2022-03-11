Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,856. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 34,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

