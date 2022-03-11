Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Down to $100.27

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.27, but opened at $69.89. Post shares last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 6,433 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $28,221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Post by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

