Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

