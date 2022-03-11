Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. Purchases 24,767 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 24,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

