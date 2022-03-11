Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. Buys 3,190 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. purchased 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

