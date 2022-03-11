Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSET traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.34. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,739. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.