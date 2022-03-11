Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Raised to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procept BioRobotics by 1,506.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 301,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

