Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

COST stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

