Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 58,140 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.