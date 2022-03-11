Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Company stock traded up $11.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.48. 2,138,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.99. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

