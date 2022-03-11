Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

V traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

