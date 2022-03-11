Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 254,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,510. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.