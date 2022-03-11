ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Shares Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.27. 5,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

