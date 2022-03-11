ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.02

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €10.02 ($10.89) and last traded at €11.45 ($12.45), with a volume of 2273365 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.43 ($11.33).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.08 ($20.74).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

