Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

