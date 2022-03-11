ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,883 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

