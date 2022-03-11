ProVise Management Group LLC Has $793,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

