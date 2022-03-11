PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of PS Business Parks worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.