Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMSY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Puma from €145.00 ($157.61) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

PUMSY opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Puma has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

