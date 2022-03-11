Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00010016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.03 or 0.06635118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.33 or 0.99754191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042160 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars.

