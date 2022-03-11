Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.