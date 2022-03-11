Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.12 on Thursday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

