Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lifted by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Scotiabank upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.18.

TSE PKI opened at C$32.61 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

