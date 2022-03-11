Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Decreased by William Blair

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE ROL opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

