Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.93 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

