Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.