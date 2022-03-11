Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

