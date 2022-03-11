Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Decreased by Analyst

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

WOOF stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

