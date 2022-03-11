Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

