Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $114.98 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

