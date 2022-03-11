Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cytosorbents Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.15%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

