QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:QCCO remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. QC has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
About QC (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QC (QCCO)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.